Cameron Diaz recalls meeting Benji Madden amid retirement from acting

There’s something about Cameron Diaz. In the latest episode of Peacock’s Hart to Heart, the Golden Globe nominee opened up about the growth of her personal life following her decision to retire from acting after her role in the 2014 remake of Annie.

“When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, you know, when you’re the person that’s sort of delivering on this one thing,” she explained to host Kevin Hart, adding, “Everything around you, all parts of you, that isn’t that has to sort of be handed off to other people.”

“I was realising that,” she continued. “It’s kind of like realising that one part of me that functioned at a high level wasn’t enough.” Adding that she really wanted to make her “life manageable,” Cameron explained that the decision made on the professional front then allowed her personal life to flourish, including fostering a relationship with rocker Benji Madden, who she’s been married to since the couple tied the knot in January 2015.

“I met my husband, we started a family,” Cameron, who welcomed a daughter, Raddix, in December 2019, shared. “All of those things I didn’t have time for before and didn’t have the space to make the right decisions for me at the time to bring that in.”

And although she chose to take a step back from the big screen, the actress also noted that her passion for her craft is still very much there.

“It’s fun to do, I love it, I love acting,” she shared. “I could go forever. I literally sometimes feel like I have unlimited energy and inertia.” But as for the moment she realized she wanted to slow that energy down, Cameron recalled, “I just realized I looked around and it was just so many parts of my life that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing. I couldn’t really manage it because it was so big. Everything was so massive.”

“Massive” refers to her skyrocketing career after her 1994 big-screen debut alongside Jim Carrey in The Mask. The 48-year-old actress then went on to become a box office star, landing starring roles in movies including There’s Something About Mary, Vanilla Sky, Charlie’s Angels and Bad Teacher.

The Shrek star’s latest comment echoes the sentiment she mentioned earlier this year on why acting isn’t for her at the moment.

“It’s just a different time in my life now,” she shared in an interview with Yahoo Finance Presents at the time. “Now I’m here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I’ve ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It’s just completely the best thing. So, I can’t give…I don’t have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here.”