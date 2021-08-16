Chrissy’s latest cookbook pays special tribute to her late son Jack

Chrissy Teigen’s late son Jack remains at the heart of her personal and professional endeavours.

Close to a year after she and John Legend endured a painful pregnancy loss, Chrissy is ensuring Jack has a page dedicated to his memory in her upcoming cookbook, Cravings: All Together.

The third instalment in her cookbook series, out Oct. 12, features a simple yet poignant tribute, which Chrissy shared a photo of to her Instagram Story on Aug. 12. As show below, the words “For Jack” are printed across a snapshot of cookies.

In an Instagram post announcing her latest endeavour, Chrissy said working on the cookbook “quite literally saved me.” As she described, “I didn’t have a theme in mind when we made this book – all I knew was I wanted a bright new energy, but I also needed comfort. I wanted to make recipes that would be timeless, food that brings joy to your belly, your household, those around you.”

She continued, “This book is reflective of everything I wanted and we needed as a family to bring into our home, it is truly a piece of us, and I am so excited to share it with you.”

Calling it her “best cookbook yet,” the former model admitted it’s “quite an invigorating feeling” to feel as nervous as she does ahead of its release.

It’s been a turbulent time for the 35-year-old, who, in June, faced accusations of cyberbullying by designer Michael Costello and reality TV personality Courtney Stodden. At the time, she publicly apologised to Courtney, but maintained Michael fabricated screenshots of their alleged interactions that he claimed caused him to experience suicidal thoughts.

Since the scandal, Chrissy has resumed sharing glimpses of life at home with John, and their kids Luna and Miles, to social media.

Likewise, the Lip Sync Battle co-host continues to take a stand against what she recently described as “next-level” critics. Days ago, Chrissy hit back at social media followers who accused her of deleting negative comments on her page.

“Two things that I think are funny right now,” she said on her Instagram Story. “One: People in my comments that are mad that there’s not enough angry comments in my comments. They think that I like delete them. But like, what? That’s like next-level hater, when you’re mad that there’s not enough hate. It’s pretty… you’re just crazy.”