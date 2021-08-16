Showbiz personalities celebrate Independence Day with national fervour

Independence Day is being celebrated today with traditional zeal and fervour across the country. Just like all of us, showbiz personalities are equally enthusiastic regarding what this day represents.

While political and social personalities congratulated the nation on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of the country, showbiz personalities also felicitated the fans on the occasion of Independence Day.

Needless to say, the celebrations have kickstarted with firecrackers, balloons, national flags, and blasting iconic patriotic songs.

Amid the festivities, celebrities also jumped onto the bandwagon and shared their wishes to mark the occasion on their social media handles.

Superstar Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Maya Ali, Shaan Shahid, Mansha Pasha and other Pakistani stars took to their social media handles to congratulate the nation on this special occasion.

They are celebrating Independence Day in their own style, rocking white and green ensembles specially designed for this important event.

Every actor wore a Green and White dress with a Pakistani flag in their hands and a wide smile on their faces.

Actor Humayun Saeed in his tweet congratulated the nation on Independence Day, praying for the prosperity of the country and the nation on the occasion of Independence Day.

Senior actor Adnan Siddiqui also wrote an emotional post on Independence Day congratulating the fans on the occasion of Independence Day and said that with each passing year he is realizing the value and importance of Independence.

“With each passing year, I value our freedom-hard earned by our ancestors, more. Its great history, scripted by their struggles, deserves the spirit of freedom to be respected and protected. Holding the pride of Pakistan in my heart, I greet all of you on the 74th Independence Day, urging you to cherish the day and the greatness behind it,” he wrote.

Actress Ayeza Khan shared a photo with her husband Danish and congratulated the fans and the nation on her independence.

Actor and host Faisal Qureshi also shared his picture with the national flag while felicitating the nation on Independence Day.

Ayesha Omar also expressed her love for the homeland by wearing clothes similar to the colours of the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day. Pakistan’s proud Shan also congratulated the nation on the occasion of Independence Day in his short tweet.