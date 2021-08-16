Sometimes it is money, sometimes dates are free: Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha says an actor’s motivation to sign a project can be different depending on the state they are in. The actress says she wants to work as she was hungry to be back on sets after the Covid-19 lockdown. Talking about picking work in terms of quantity or quality, Richa told IANS: “Any actor’s motivation to sign a project can be different depending on the state they are in their personal lives, headspace and careers.” She added: “Sometimes you just want to work because after the lockdown I was just hungry to get back on set because it creates employment also and I was sick of sitting at home.” For everyone, the motivation is different. “Sometimes it is money, sometimes it is the fact that the dates are free and sometimes if you are really lucky it is something that is close to your heart and something that you believe in,” she added.













