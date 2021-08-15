FM to reach out Afghan neighbors, says counseling amiability

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has always suggested a political settlement over a military solution in Afghanistan and now the world has acknowledged our position, said foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while addressing media conference Sunday as Taliban inch closer to taking over Kabul. He said the matter needs to be resolved via talks. To resolve the flare up by means talks and political negotiations has been the position Prime Minister Imran Khan has maintained for years now, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

It is the watershed moment for the Afghan leadership, said the foreign minister, adding that Pakistan only seeks peace and stability for Afghans. We have always wanted to contribute positively to the Afghan peace process but will never tried micromanaging the affairs there, he said. If the premier so instructs, said FM, I shall reach out to our Afghan neighbors post-Ashura. He noted the situation is too nascent at the moment to have a final opinion on it.

Of the two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plans stranded helpless at the Kabul Airport, Qureshi said they would take off and reach safely to Pakistan soon as the authority okays their take off. It may be noted that Kabul Airport Authority has allowed two PIA flights, halted at the Afghan airport, to take off for Pakistan. Two flights of PIA were stranded at Kabul airport, as uncertainty prevailing in the Afghan capital in an extraordinary situation. “PIA’s Boeing 777 has been prepared to take off, while another aircraft will fly for Islamabad soon,” a spokesperson of the airlines said.