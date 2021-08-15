Pakistan shames Modi for ‘distorting history’

foreign-office-indian-violationsThe Foreign Office on Saturday, while commenting on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet on 1947 events, said it is shameful to one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration in wake of independence in 1947.

“It is shameful that the practitioners of Hindutva ideology, and purveyors of hate and violence, would so hypocritically and one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of Independence in 1947,” a Foreign Office spokesperson commented.

Responding to questions regarding the Indian prime minister’s remarks, the spokesperson said no modern state is so much in contradiction with itself as the Indian state – the so-called largest democracy.

The spokesperson said distorting history and stoking communalism is the special forte of the RSS-BJP regime. “Far from doing anything to heal old wounds, they would go to any extent to sow further dissensions for electoral gains,” he maintained. “We are sure that the people of goodwill in India would completely reject this political and publicity stunt that only seeks to divide,” the spokesperson concluded.

It to pertinent to mention here that the government of India has notified the decision to observe the day of Pakistan’s independence as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”. The gazette notification, shared by the Indian news agency ANI, stated that the move was aimed at reminding ‘the present and future generations of Indians of the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India during the Partition’.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office spokesperson categorically rejected the ‘absurd remarks’ by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denying its involvement in the recent Dasu terrorist attack. “Fully exposed, India typically resorts to sophistry, obfuscation and re-fabrication. Bland denials and regurgitation of a false narrative, however, will not change facts,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan has repeatedly presented irrefutable evidence of India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan, the spokesperson said. “Pakistan has presented a detailed dossier to the international community last year. Recently, it also presented evidence on India’s involvement in the Lahore attack. The most familiar and undeniable face of India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan was commander Kulbhushan Jadhav – caught red-handed in March 2016,” the statement added. “We reiterate our call on India to abjure the use of state-terrorism as an instrument of policy. Pakistan will continue to resolutely oppose Indian machinations imperiling regional peace and security,” the spokesperson said.

Separately, Pakistan on Saturday categorically rejected as ‘irresponsible and misleading’ a statement by the Indian officials leveling false allegations against Pakistan in connection with an encounter in Kulgam area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“It is ironic that without any corroboration, the Indian government has once again resorted to leveling serious allegations against Pakistan. This is yet another manifestation of the baseless propaganda and smear campaign against Pakistan that is characteristic of the Indian government and an amenable Indian media,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement. He said it was typical Indian strategy to shift blames, employ unfounded assertions against Pakistan as a smokescreen, and seek to undermine the indigenous struggle for self-determination of the people of IIOJK.

The spokesperson said the latest allegations further confirmed what Pakistan had consistently pointed out that the BJP government staged ‘false flag’ operations to malign Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations for narrow political gains. “Pakistan calls upon India to refrain from its reprehensible propaganda campaign as no number of Indian falsehoods can succeed in diverting attention from India’s serious crimes in IIOJK,” the spokesperson concluded.