Pakistan, India exchange sweets on Independence Day

Pakistani Rangers on Saturday exchanged sweets with India’s Border Security Force at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day. Amid strained ties with arch-rival India, the goodwill gesture was made by officials from the Punjab Rangers and India’s BSF to mark the special day. Indian reports quoting BSF commandant Jasbir Singh said, “As per the long-standing traditions, security forces of the two sides exchange sweet on the special occasion. Pakistan Rangers shared sweets on their independence day at Attari-Wagah border, we will also gift sweets to them on Sunday”. The exchange of sweets on Independence Day is a tradition between the neighboring South Asian countries. The practice is part of confidence-building measures and an attempt to establish peace between the nuclear-armed neighbours. The border between the two countries has been closed in wake of the Covid pandemic, while all diplomatic associations are also on halt since the revocation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s (IIOJK) special status by India.