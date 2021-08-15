UMT celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan

The University of Management and Technology (UMT) celebrated 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with traditional zeal. The Independence Day celebration commenced with flag hoisting by honorable President UMT Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Rector UMT Dr Muhammad Aslam and DG UMT Abid HK Shirwani.

President UMT Ibrahim Hassan Murad expressed that the Independence Day “reminds us of our vision to transform the country in accordance with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s dreams.” He said that our homeland Pakistan is a gift of decades of struggle and miseries practiced by our forefathers. This particular day is not only celebrated to pay homage to the sacrifices of our forefathers, but also offer us a unique opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to follow and carry forward their legacy to the new generation, he added.

Ibrahim Murad’s was of the view that educational institutes should play an imperative role in real development of Quaid’s Pakistan to put the country on the right track to achieve hundred percent literacy rates. United we can fight poverty, terrorism, unemployment, youth frustrations and corruption.” said Ibrahim Murad. He also expressed that we have to preserve and propagate the national spirit throughout the country to achieve ultimate success.

Murad added that youth must put serious and sincere efforts to participate in the Independence Day events and urged on creating maximum opportunities for our youth so they can enthusiastically play their vital role to serve the nation as Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah declared youth as backbone and future of nation.