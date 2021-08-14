SNGPL celebrates Independence Day

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) organized a flag hoisting ceremony at Head Office in Lahore to celebrate 75th Independence Day of Pakistan. Managing Director SNGPL Ali J. Hamdani was chief guest of the ceremony. In his speech, MD SNGPL urged the employees on working as a unit for betterment of the Country and development of the Company. MD praised the role of Quid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal for independence of Pakistan and also praised the role of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan in the field of Education which is actually the base for progress of any country. MD also said that Company earned profit of 5998 million in last financial year and hopefully will show better results in current financial year. He also thanked Chairperson B.O.D Miss Roohi Raees Khan and other B.O.D members for supporting the SNGPL management initiatives for better results. MD emphasized on the equal role of female Employees of SNGPL for the progress of the Company. MD also said that the war against Corona virus is not yet over? hence the SOPs provided by the Government of Pakistan must be strictly followed. He said that with the mutual efforts of the Government and people, Pakistan will soon emerge victorious from this situation.













