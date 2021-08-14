Four killed in Mansehra road mishap

Four people were killed in collision between over speeding coaster and a taxi here on Saturday, police said. According to details, the accident took place on CPEC route in Shinkiari area of Mansehra where passenger coaster coming from Gilgit while overtaking hit a taxi.

Four taxi riders including a minor girl were killed on the spot in the accident and coaster driver fled the scene. The bodies were shifted to local hospital for postmortem.

The police after registering a case into incident have constituted a team to arrest the coaster driver.