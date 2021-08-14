I-Day celebrated in Beijing

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the embassy of Pakistan in Beijing on Saturday to celebrate the 75th Independence Day. The event showcased a patriotic zeal and fervor wherein the valiant struggle of our founding fathers was remembered, and homage was paid to the martyrs to win and secure a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.

The ceremony began with recitation of the verses from the Holy Quran. Pakistan’s ambassador to China, Moinul Haque then raised the national flag to the tune of the national anthem. Deputy Head of Mission, Ahmed Farooq read out the messages of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan for the occasion.

Ambassador Haque in his address paid homage to the leaders and activists of Pakistan movement and their struggle and sacrifices.