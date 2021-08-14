Joint efforts needed to achieve green Pakistan: NHA chairman

On Independence Day Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha has called for advancing afforestation campaign across the country to achieve the noble cause of Clean and Green Pakistan. NHA is striving for construction of Eco friendly road network in the country for providing pleasant atmosphere to the travelers. He was talking on occasion of planting saplings along N-5, near NHA’s maintenance unit Rawalpindi today. Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha said, as per vision of Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and on direction of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed National Highway Authority has chalked out a comprehensive plan for planting saplings along national highways and motorways network in the country. NHA is also obtaining cooperation of the civil society to this effect. This noble activity will prepare the ground to save the country from damaging effects of changing climates, he added.

Station Commander Rawalpindi, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiyani and Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah also planted the sapling on this occasion at N-5 and furthered the campaign for saving the future of coming generations.