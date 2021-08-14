Major airports in Pakistan now have rapid PCR testing for UAE passengers

Pakistani passengers traveling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can now benefit from rapid PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing facilities at all international airports in the country, a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) spokesperson told Arab News on Saturday. The UAE lifted a ban on transit passenger traffic from India, Pakistan, Nigeria and other countries on August 5, though it still requires travelers from these countries to present negative COVID-19 tests that are not done more than four hours before their departure. “The rapid PCR testing facilities have now been installed at all international airports in the country,” Ismail Khoso, the PCAA official, said. “Different airlines have collaborated with different labs,” he continued. “At every airport, several laboratories have set up their counters and we are trying to facilitate them as much as we can.” The rapid PCR test can determine a COVID-19 case even before a person becomes infectious, making it possible to isolate such individuals on time. Other tests detect viral proteins, revealing the coronavirus presence in a person’s respiratory system at the peak of the infection. Azhar Rasheed, who works with the Islamabad Diagnostic Center (IDC), confirmed his organization had also established rapid COVID-19 testing facilities at the Islamabad and Lahore airports. “The lab has 10 registration counters at the Islamabad airport,” he told Arab News. “It has the capacity of performing more than 2,000 tests a day, with more than 400 tests an hour.”













