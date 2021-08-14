Embraer returns to profit in Q2

Brazilian plane maker Embraer said on Friday that it returned to being in the black in the second quarter, as global air travel partially recovered from the pandemic.

Beating expectations with a net profit that the company said came in at 438.1 million reais ($87.9 million), Embraer’s shares were up more than six percent in afternoon trading on the Sao Paulo stock exchange. Chief executive Francisco Gomes Neto said the “solid” results came partly thanks to strong commercial jet sales, which generated revenues of $338.5 million.

That was more than triple the figure from the second quarter of 2020, when Embraer, the world’s third-biggest plane maker, posted a net loss of $315.3 million as Covid-19 brought the global aviation industry to a near-halt. The company had posted a loss of $89.7 million in the first quarter of 2021.Embraer said it had delivered 14 commercial planes for the April-June period, up from just four for the same period in 2020. It delivered 20 executive planes, up from 13 years ago.