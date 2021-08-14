Decision time on Afghanistan

The Taliban are now within 50km of Kabul and, despite the promises that the militia made earlier, it seems a storming of the capital is imminent. The last American combat troops will depart in less than a month, and Taliban’s blitzkrieg through the rest of the country over the last couple of month has left no doubt of its intentions. Therefore, the time has now come for Pakistan to adopt a formal policy to prepare for likely scenarios across the western border. What, for example, will Pakistan’s position be if the Taliban do take over Kabul? Surely Islamabad would remember that it facilitated the talks where the Taliban gave assurances of sparing Kabul regardless of how the war would be going after the Americans leave.

And what is our official policy about the flood of refugees that is already headed our way? So far many government officials, including the prime minister, have issued a number of statements, many of which conflict with each other. Pakistan has said that it would not support a Taliban-only government in Afghanistan, especially if the insurgents forcibly take over the capital, yet it has also very little respect for the elected government of President Ashraf Ghani. Islamabad favours the kind of shared government that neither the Ghani administration nor the Taliban have much time for. And while it is perfectly fine to have an opinion on how things should turn out so close to home, prudence still requires concrete, quantifiable policy options in case the scenario that suits us does not materialise.

There’s also something to be said about the prime minister’s hard line against Washington. Sometimes he almost sounds bitter, and then the foreign office has to put out unnecessary diplomatic fires. It is understandable that China is our all-weather friend and iron brother, as all Pakistani leaders are fond of reminding everybody every now and then, but would it be wise to put all our eggs in one basket at such a sensitive time and just leave them there? Will China, for example, stand by us if the US turns up the heat on us, or will it be just a spectator? Pakistan will surely suffer in either case. So perhaps it’s better not to try to punch above our weight and prepare for the implosion that is only days away in Afghanistan. *