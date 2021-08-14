Pakistan: Weathering the Storms

Pakistan came into being after a ceaseless political struggle and immense sacrifices rendered by Muslims in order to avoid the impending yoke of Hindus after exit of the British from Sub-continent. Success of the struggle turned certain when Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had joined All India Muslim League (AIML). Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s historic address at Allaha-abad and his inspirational political philosophy furthered the cause for independence. Early leadership of AIML fought two front battles simultaneously. It preached and convinced Muslims that Hindu majoritarianism was menacingly lurking after their identity. It also fought against the odds of Congress obstructing AIML’s political struggle. Muslims migrating to Pakistan after independence were killed in a heartless carnage of colossal magnitude by anti-Pakistan non-Muslims. Besides, immediately after independence, the divisible pool’s share was denied by Indian leadership to Pakistan with an aim to further compound its financial problems as a new born country. Hindu leadership of India wanted to teach Pakistan a lesson but Mr. Jinnah’s leadership pricked the bubble of those malicious aims. India is still going with its machinations against Pakistan albeit in different ways and by all means possible. Early years’ hiccups apart, Pakistan has fared quite well and stands today in the comity of nations with grace, though the machinations of our staunch enemies have not ceased to exist. Pakistanis have been weathering all the storms as a formidable nation, standing by each other through thick and thin and thereby setting many examples of matchless valor and an exemplary fraternity. Our people have manifested massive courage and fought odds with resilience in all testing times of natural calamities including the deadly earthquake in 2005 which badly jolted the north of KPK and effaced large parts of Azad Kashmir. They rushed aid and charity to help people in distress there in varied ways. Pakistanis are known for the spirit of philanthropy and altruism. Everyone is ‘Edhi’ in this country when it warrants being helpful for others in the troubled times. Abdul Sattar Edhi, a globally known figure for his charity organization, was a proud son of Pakistan who raised the bar of selfless service to humanity.

“You are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed that has nothing to do with the business of State”

Ethno-racial and religious diversity is the hallmark of this nation. People with different socio- cultural contours are living here in peace and harmony. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of nation in his address to the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947 remarked in categorical terms, “you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed that has nothing to do with the business of State”. There are scientists, economists, socio-political theorists, linguists and writers with various hues that have raised the name of Pakistan to new heights while working within the country and across the globe. Even in the arena of sports, Pakistan has a passionate youth who are talented enough to win laurels for Pakistan. In Squash, Pakistan remained invincible for almost two decades with Jahangir Khan and Jan Sher Khan working wonders for years. Pakistan Hockey was once a fascination to watch on the ground and they brought honors in Olympics. We also won Cricket World Cup in 1992 which blessed Pakistan with international fame. Besides, mountaineering is another arena where Pakistan produced people with rare spirit of adventure. Blessed with one of the largest irrigation systems and five rivers including the mighty Indus, Pakistan has been a fertile land known across the world for its agriculture produce. Its agro-based industry, particularly, textile engineering is not less famous for producing export-quality fabric. As a country where ancient Indus civilization had flourished, it is one of the most important sites for the archeologists and anthropologists. Pakistan is the custodian of ancient remains of Mohenjo-daro, Mehargarh, and Harappa, the land marks of ancient human civilization.

Pakistanis have, on a number of occasions, belied the conspiracy theories that they are a nation which cannot sustain the vicissitude of time and misfortunes. Be ‘Cold war’ era or post 9/11, Pakistanis stood like a rock against the ominous onslaughts of international politics and threats of trans-international terrorists. As a resilient nation they rendered huge sacrifices of 80,000 precious lives but never surrendered before the hydra headed monster of terrorism. The Armed Forces of Pakistan have been fighting this menace with this brave nation standing right behind them. Pakistan has developed a successful nuclear program against huge international pressure which is a speaking manifestation of remarkable resilience that even sent its detractors in shock and awe. During 80s, Pakistan found itself in the eye of storm when two super powers fought their battles next to its western borders. With a wise foreign policy option and sensible side-takings, it survived the challenge and the West rather remained dependent on it. Again 9/11 brought testing times for the country but this time too Pakistan took a principled stand against international terrorism and chose to stand with global community. Pakistan takes pride in being the only Muslim country in the world that is the nuclear power. However, it achieved this august status is a moving story of trials, tribulations amid international sanctions and threats. Likewise, when it came to Salala Incident on Nov 26, 2011, Pakistan despite ire of US and NATO, went ahead with its strong protest and months-long blockade of NATO supplies to Afghanistan.

On numerous occasions, Pakistanis have sailed through troubled waters and weathered the storms with their backs to the wall. There is no denying the fact that the road to a bright future has always been rough and humpy but it is the enviously dignified resolve to wade through bad times which has ultimately brought them on the victory stand. The world super powers’ threats and bullies could do nothing to weaken their resolve nor could they cause any dent in their determination to excel. Many a conspiracy to create and widen the communal schism in Pakistan have been neutralized with admirable prudence and wisdom. In the recent past, the immediate reaction Pakistan showed to Indian belligerence on February 27, 2019 is enough to determine as to how Pakistanis and their Armed forces together stand committed to defend the country’s frontiers and wreak insulting injury to its enemies. India’s MiG-21 didn’t go back to India. It was locked, shot and captured by the Eagles of Pakistan Air Force. Yes! its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan was sent back to India but with a bleeding nose. The enemies of Pakistan sitting in India, Afghanistan & elsewhere in world have been hatching many conspiracies igniting internal unrest in country and thus foil Chinese economic uplift programs including CPEC but such devilish schemes are dying down. Very recently, India had to take to its heels and leave Afghanistan, thanks to God-sent evolving situation in that country. Although, the 5th Generation Hybrid warfare is now underway against Pakistan but that too is being countered in a very robust manner. We have been successfully combating such ‘schemes’ designed to bash and bin us. Even the horrendous incident like that of APS Peshawar could not bring our brave nation to its knees. The red-handed capture of Kulbhushan Yadav, a commander-rank officer serving Indian navy, is yet another concrete testimony to the robust security apparatus of the country. As a resilient nation, we feel honored being custodian of a country for which our young and old sacrificed their lives. While celebrating our 75th national Independence Day, we reiterate our unflinching resolve that we will continue to defend our beloved homeland against all the odds and enemies no matter how big and menacing the threats will ever be.

The writer is a civil servant by profession, a writer by choice and a motivational speaker by passion!