75th Independence Day celebrated at Wapda House with zeal and fervour

LAHORE: 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with zeal and zest at Wapda House.

Wapda Chairman LT Gen Muzammil Hussain hoisted the national flag at Wapda House to mark the independence day ceremony.

Wapda House was decorated with national flags.

The chairman congratulated the whole nation on the independence day and said that Wapda will keep on serving the nation in the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam.

Mr. Muzammil said that they will keep doing their best for the betterment of the people of Pakistan.

Senior officials from Wapda were also a part of the ceremony.