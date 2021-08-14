Pakistan considers US a ‘friend’: FO

Pakistan on Friday said it wants to build a broad-based partnership with the United States, rather than the transactional relations. “We want to build long-term, broad-based, comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnerships, rather than having transactional relations,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said at a weekly press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was responding to a question regarding a statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying that ‘the US was considering Pakistan good only to clear the mess in Afghanistan’. “Pakistan has repeatedly stated that neither should Pakistan be looked at through the prism of another country nor should our relations be viewed narrowly,” he said. The FO spokesperson said Pakistan will take all such decisions and pursue policies that are in its national interest and contribute to peace and prosperity in the region and beyond. He said Pakistan and the United States have a history of close cooperative relations, adding that the cooperative relationship has served the interests of both the countries.













