Soldier embraces martyrdom in Waziristan: ISPR

A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during chase of terrorists detected in Sararogha area of South Waziristan district where due to prompt and effective response, one terrorist was killed and another apprehended in injured condition. “On the night of 11/12 August 2021, Pakistan Army military post in Sararogha, South Waziristan District detected suspicious move of 3-4 suspected terrorists in its area of responsibility,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. A Quick Reaction Force (QRF) was immediately dispatched to challenge the suspected terrorists; however the troops were fired upon, it said. The martyred soldier was identified as Naik Zia ud Din (resident of Mardan), part of leading troops, got critically injured and embraced shahadat, during intense exchange of fire, it said. “The apprehended terrorist later revealed that they planned to conduct a fire raid on a military post,” the ISPR statement mentioned. It further mentioned that Pakistan Army was determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism. “Sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it emphasised.













