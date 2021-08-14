Pakistan wants ‘long-term’ relations with US: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Pakistan desires to maintain a long-term and multi-domain, enduring relationship with the United States.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler called on the COAS at the General Headquarters. The two sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, bilateral cooperation in various fields and other matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and the US.

The COAS reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to the Afghan peace process and will continue to work with all stakeholders for a peaceful settlement.

The US dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.