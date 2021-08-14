Pakistan confirms first England cricket tour in 16 years

Pakistan cricket authorities on Friday confirmed that the England cricket team will play two Twenty20 internationals in October on their first tour of the country since 2005.

“The England men’s side will visit Pakistan in October for two Twenty20 internationals. Both matches will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 13 and 14 October,” said a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) release.

New Zealand’s cricket team will also tour Pakistan in September — their first after a gap of 18 years — one of many tours that will further restore Pakistan’s image as a safe host for international matches.

The West Indies and Australia are also due to play in Pakistan in the next seven months.

Pakistan became a no-go area for international teams after a deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore.

But a rapid improvement in security in recent years has gradually seen the return of international cricket, with Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and South Africa touring in the last six years.

England last toured Pakistan in 2005. In 2012 and 2015 Pakistan had to host England in the United Arab Emirates.

“England’s men’s and women’s teams will arrive in Islamabad on 9 October and both teams will play Twenty20 internationals on October 14 and 15,” said the PCB.

England’s women will also play three one-day internationals on October 17, 19 and 21 at the Pindi stadium.

Oct 9 – England men’s and women’s sides arrive

Oct 13 – Pakistan women v England women; Pakistan men v England men (T20I double-header)

Oct 14 – Pakistan women v England women; Pakistan men v England men (T20I double-header)

Oct 17 – Pakistan women v England women, 1st ODI

Oct 19 – Pakistan women v England women, 2nd ODI

Oct 21 – Pakistan women v England women, 3rd ODI