4,619 new covid cases reported nationwide

Overall 979,411 have recovered from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 7.76 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 8.30%. The COVID-19 claimed 79 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the NCOC said, adding that 4,656 people are in critical condition.

Overall 16,735,031 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 59,504 in the past 24 hours. Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 407,892 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 369,358 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 150,708 cases. Islamabad, 92,768, Balochistan, 31,396, AJK, 28,654 and GB have reported 9,137 new infections, so far. On Thursday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC head Asad Umar had said that 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country, so far. In a tweet, Asad Umar had said that the last 10 million doses only took nine working days to administer.