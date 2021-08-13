Technology will ensure free and fair elections: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that they would use technology to bring transparency in polls and would hold elections that would be acceptable to all.

Addressing media during his visit to NADRA headquarters following the inauguration of a NADRA mobile van, the prime minister said that technology would bring an end to irregularities in the polls including stamping ballots papers, and others. “We want to bring ease in the lives of our citizens and eliminate fraudulent practices embedded in the society in connection with election fraud,” Imran Khan said.

He said that more than three million Afghan refugees are registered in Pakistan while many more have not yet registered themselves. “We will be facilitating these people to open their bank accounts after the registration process,” he said.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on August 07 witnessed a detailed demonstration of a new locally-made electronic voting machine (EVM). Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz along with the officials of his ministry gave a detailed briefing to PM Imran Khan about the working of the electronic voting machine (EVM). Shibli Faraz said there is no need for internet connectivity for the EVMs, the software used is in the machine is of international standard, he added. On the occasion, PM Imran Khan witnessed a detailed demonstration of the EVM and also cast his vote. The premier also congratulated Shibli Faraz and his team for producing such EVMs.