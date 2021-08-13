One terrorist killed, soldier martyred South Waziristan operation: ISPR

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces witnessed an unusual movement near the Pakistan Army picket. Quick response force was sent to deal with the terrorists.

During the intense fire, a terrorist was killed and a Pakistani soldier embraced martyrdom. He was identified as Naik Ziauddin, hailing from KP’s area of Mardan. The forces also arrested another terrorist in injured condition, who revealed their plan to attack the Pakistan Army check post, said ISPR.

Earlier on June 11, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in a terrorist attack near Turbat, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement. According to the army’s media wing, Naik Aqeel Abbas, resident of village Mehro Peelo, District Chakwal embraced martyrdom in the terrorist attack.

The militants had attacked the troops using small arms, the ISPR confirmed. Following the attack, the FC Balochistan launched a large-scale area sanitization operation to hunt the terrorists, said the ISPR.