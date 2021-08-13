‘Election-to-election’ planning dented Pakistan heavily: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday took exception to former rulers for their lack of foresight and long-term approach, saying ‘election-to-election’ planning of former leaders had put the nation in a difficult position.

Addressing a ceremony after performing groundbreaking of Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project, the prime minister said unfortunately, the previous governments had not constructed water reservoirs either due to lack of long-term planning or because they just focused their five-year term. He told the gathering that the construction of Bhasha Dam was decided in 1984 but was not constructed owing to lack of long-term planning.

The prime minister said the previous governments had signed the exorbitant contracts making the country to pay whether the electricity was consumed or not. “This way, the consumers including the industry had to bear the cost. Owing to the costly electricity, the industry could not compete with the world market until the government paid subsidy,” he added.

He said the core reason behind China’s success was its planning for the future. “And our election-to-election planning has pushed our nation to face the challenges we are facing today.”

The premier said the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project will add to the life of Tarbela dam “because sediment is a few miles away from the dam and the tunnel will help flush it.” Similarly, he said, it was important for Dasu and Diamer-Bhasha dams to be completed on time because silt flowing towards the dams will get slower and it will prolong these dams’ operational capacity. “We have decided to build 10 dams in 10 years including Diamer-Bhasha and Dasu dams and these constructions will help water storage.”

He said the construction of several dams had started and Mohmand dam will be completed by 2025 while Diamer-Bhasha dam was expected to be ready by 2028. The PM reiterated that global warming was a crucial issue faced by the world at the moment, noting that a top scientist had released a report indicating rapid increase in world temperature. Countries like Turkey, Greece, Russia and Italy are witnessing fires unlike any seen before, the premier added. He said Jacobabad was declared the hottest city in the world, and in this worrying scenario, “it’s the need of the hour that we generate electricity which should not exacerbate global warming.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing wherein he was apprised that work on master planning of 28 cities of Punjab province with over 60 million population, was going on fast pace.

The relevant authorities informed the meeting that the efforts were being made to complete the preparation of master plans at the earliest. It was informed that the master plans would encompass the utility of land, economic development, basic infrastructure and financial planning of institutions, tourism and cultural heritage, transport and comprehensive planning for protection against emergency situation and natural calamities.

The meeting was apprised of the status of amendments in master plans as well as the method for future modifications. It was told that land policy was also being changed and special commercialization committee was being formed besides introducing the categorization of the land. Moreover, the policy of high-rise building was being adopted to accommodate maximum people in minimum space to protect green spaces.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan would on Friday inaugurate 66 new offices of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and new mobile applications for issuance of identity cards and work permits to foreigners and for verification of COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

The prime minister, during a visit to NADRA headquarters, would also inaugurate 90 new mobile registration vans as outreach of NADRA offices was being expanded to Tehsil level, as per prime minister’s directives. The prime minister would launch alien identity card and work permit for foreigners to bring them into social and financial mainstream who had been staying here for decades.