China hails Pakistan for ‘quick’ probe into attack

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying’s on Thursday told a regular press briefing that the Pakistani side’s investigation into the terrorist attack has seen major progress within a short period of time. “China pays great attention to this and expresses appreciation to Pakistan’s active efforts. Further investigation by Pakistan is still ongoing at the moment. China and Pakistan will follow the important consensus reached by the leaders on both sides, ascertain all the facts and truth, and hold the culprits accountable and bring them to justice,” the spokesperson said. “In the meanwhile, both countries will keep strengthening security cooperation mechanisms to ensure the safety of Chinese projects, people and institutions in Pakistan.” The spokesperson said terrorism is the common enemy of all mankind. “China firmly opposes any force using terrorism to seek geopolitical gains and calls on countries in the region to collaborate in eradicating all terrorist organizations so as to uphold common security and development interests of all countries.”













