No ‘favourites’ in Afghanistan, reiterates COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said the country has no favourites in the ongoing conflict rather its sole desire is to help achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan as peace in the neighbouring country means peace in Pakistan.

The army chief made these remarks during a call on visit paid by Ambassador of Germany, Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck, Ambassador of Italy, Andreas Ferrarese, Ambassador of Netherlands Willem Wouter Plomp and Acting Ambassador of France Yves Manville here at GHQ, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including that of in Afghanistan and enhanced bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) were discussed.

The COAS also said that Pakistan valued its relations with EU countries, adding, “We earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.”

The visiting dignitaries also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play their part for further cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated sacrifices rendered by Iraqi nation in fighting terrorism, offered all possible assistance and cooperation in development and defence related fields.

The army chief expressed his views during a call on paid by Foreign Minister of Iraq Dr Fuad Hussein here at GHQ, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said, “Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Iraq which are rooted in shared values and culture.”

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. Iraqi Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace & stability, especially Afghan Peace Process and pledged to keep working for better bilateral relations between two brotherly countries.