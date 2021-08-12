Pakistan reports highest per day deaths since fourth wave onset

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded 86,217 the highest during fourth wave of pandemic on Thursday with 4,934 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 3,376 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 98 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and two of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Out of the total 102 deaths occurred, 45 of them were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 4,584 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition where 71 of whom were admitted in past 24 hours in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 8.3 percent. The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 47%, Multan 42%, Peshawar 36% and Bahawalpur 40%. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Abbottabad 71%, Karachi 59%, Diamer 50% and Swat 44%. Around 450 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Some 59,397 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 19,978 in Sindh, 19,773 in Punjab, 10,994 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,421 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 974 in Balochistan, 743 in GB, and 1,514 in AJK. Around 974,890 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,085,294 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 28,347, Balochistan 31,341, GB 9,043, ICT 92,233, KP 150,026, Punjab 368,195 and Sindh 406,109.

About 24,187 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 6,316 people perished in Sindh, 39 of them died in the hospitals and two out of the hospital on Wednesday. 11,292 people died in Punjab with 36 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. Some 30 individuals died in the hospitals and six out of the hospitals. As many as

4,604 people expired in KP, 16 of them died in hospitals on Wednesday, 824 individuals died in ICT, two of them died in the hospitals in past 24 hours, 332 people died in Balochistan, 161 infected people perished in GB, three of them died in the hospital on Wednesday and 658 people died in AJK, four of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Wednesday. A total of 16,675,527 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 5,042 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.