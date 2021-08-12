Pakistan holds successful training launch of Ghaznavi ballistic missile

Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi aimed at ensuring operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, besides re-validating technical parameters of the weapon system. The training launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a media release. Commander Army Strategic Forces Command appreciated the excellent standard of training, handling of the weapon system and execution of launch mission in the field by troops, he added. President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Service Chiefs have congratulated all ranks of Army Strategic Forces Command, the scientists and engineers on successful conduct of today’s launch, he concluded.













