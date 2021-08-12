Kh Asif exempted from appearance in assets case

An accountability court on Thursday exempted from personal appearance to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif till filing of the reference in assets beyond means case.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the proceedings of the case, wherein Khawaja Asif also appeared. While submitting an application for exemption, Khawaja Asif’s counsel argued that the reference had not been filed against his client yet.

He submitted that, in the past, the courts had granted exemption from personal appearance in such circumstances. He pleaded with the court to grant exemption from personal appearance to his client till the filing of the reference. However, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor opposed the plea, saying that Khawaja Asif was bound to appear until the court did not pass any other order.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, allowed the application and exempted Khawaja Asif from personal appearance till the filing of the reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khawaja Asif had obtained post arrest bail from the Lahore High Court in the matter.