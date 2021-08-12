PRCS marks International Youth Day

The issues and priorities keeping in view the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly demands actions & measures to bring improvement in our health, environment and food systems, youth should have to work together towards this end and to promote health care and hygiene culture across the country through their education, skills, innovation and entrepreneurial solutions, this was stated by Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq while addressing the volunteers countrywide in a webinar held in connection with International Youth Day at PRCS, National Headquarters here today.

More than 5000 youth & volunteers from different districts of Punjab, Sindh, Balochsitan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Merged Areas (FATA), Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Federal Capital Islamabad attended the webinar. PRCS Secretary General Dr Adeel Nawaz, officers were also present on the occasion.

International Youth Day is celebrated on 12th August throughout the world every year. The theme of International Youth Day 2021, “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”, highlights the success of such a global effort will not be achieved without the meaningful participation of young people.

Addressing the participants of webinar, Abrar ul Haq said PRCS volunteers have strong acceptance in the communities, they are Agents of Behavior Change and they have always played an effective and efficient role in changing the minds of people during awareness campaigns, thereby promoting a culture of peace, tolerance and non-violence through community watch.

Abrar ul Haq said the COVID19 pandemic affected millions of people worldwide and caused disruptions at the global level including in healthcare provision and food system. He said that the current generation of youth is the largest in history and young people often comprise the majority in countries marked by armed conflict, unrest and climate change, therefore youth can play important role in deterring and resolving conflicts and are key constituents in ensuring the success of both peacekeeping and peace building efforts.

Chairman PRCS said the unique idea of ‘Muhafiz Force’, comprising trained volunteers, did well and its actuation benefitted 96,000 households across the country, provided food and health advice to more than 600,000 people.