Development journey in Punjab has started: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said Koh-e-Suleman’s headquarters will be made functional this year and the cadet college project at hill station Fort Munro will be completed early to provide the best educational facility to the students.

While talking to tribal elders in Barthi area of DG Khan, the chief minister issued directions for the solution of public problems. He repeated that he knows the public problems as he is a custodian of the people living in remote and far-flung areas of the province. The development journey has been kick-started which will be moved forward at an accelerated pace; he added and announced to connect Choki Wala with Balochistan through a road link to reduce the distance upto 120 KM. Meanwhile, the cement factory and industrial estate will provide new job opportunities to the locals and Fazilka Kach and other areas of Koh-e-Suleman will be provided electricity through a solar grid station to be set up at Barthi, the CM said.

The CM hoped the Sorra dam will revolutionize the agrarian economy while health and education centres’ upgradation will ease the access of locals to such vital facilities. The development schemes will be strictly monitored to ensure transparency and quality, the CM concluded.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took an aerial view of the Sorra dam site in the Koh-e-Suleman area of DG Khan. SMBR and other officials accompanied him.

The irrigation secretary briefed him about the project which will be completed with a cost of Rs. 5 billion to promote cultivation in Taunsa and tribal areas by providing ample water for irrigation.

In a statement, the CM said the government has approved the project to store hill torrents’ water adding that dams are planned to utilise this water for agricultural purposes in DG Khan and Rajanpur. The foundation stone of the Sorra dam will be laid soon as a feasibility study was being conducted to construct more dams for storing hill torrents’ water. This will also save the people of losses resulting due to flash floods, he added.

The past rulers compounded the miseries of deprived areas instead of healing the wounds of the hapless people, he regretted. They also wasted resources on exhibitory projects and ignored the real needs of the people, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was briefed about the law and order situation, administrative matters and pace of work on development schemes at a meeting held at Multan airport lounge on Thursday. SMBR, secretary irrigation, Multan commissioner, RPO, DC, DPO and other officials attended the meeting.

The CM reviewed the law and order situation with regard to Muharram and directed the administration and police to remain fully watchful to maintain law and order. Similarly, ongoing development schemes should be completed in time while ensuring transparency and quality of work, the CM added and vowed that deprivations of the people of Multan will be removed by the PTI government.