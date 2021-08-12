AJK set to celebrate Independence Day with zeal and zest tomorrow

Wide scale programmes to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 across Azad Jammu and Kashmir were given final touches on Thursday. The Day will be celebrated with renewed pledge to continue all out individual and collective efforts for the safety, solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the country and to translate the ideology of accession of entire Jammu and Kashmir state to Pakistan.

Like previous years, the Kashmiris are fully prepared to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue the ongoing struggle for the birth right of self determination of Kashmiris. It would be a gazetted holiday across the AJK state. The Day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques all over AJK for the stability, prosperity, security and speedy progress of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmiris’ indigenous struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination.

Elaborated programs have been chalked out with major national flag hoisting ceremonies, rallies, processions and the colorful functions under the aegis of various public and private sector, social and political organizations in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be the hall mark of this national day of exceptional importance.

Major National flag hoisting ceremony in AJK will be held in the capital city of Muzafferabad where AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi will hoist national flags of Pakistan and AJK at the President House to mark the Day.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held in all other nine district headquarters of AJK including Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Havaili, Hattiyan and Neelum valley. The national flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at all tehsil headquarters and other small towns. The national flag of Pakistan will also be hoisted on all private and public buildings.=