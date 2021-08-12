Resolution against proposed media bill moved in PA

A resolution against the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority was tabled in the Punjab Assembly.

As per the details, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt on Thursday moved a resolution in the Punjab Assembly condemning the government proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority bill. The resolution said that the house rejected the proposed bill. It’s a government tool to stifle the freedom of press. The objective of the PMDA was to toughen government’ control over media. Such laws are against human rights and they are aimed at gagging the dissenting voices.

The resolution demanded of the government to immediately abolish the proposed PMDA bill.