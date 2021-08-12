Land mafia occupies pensioner’s plot in Lahore

Land mafia has occupied the plot of an elderly citizen in Ferozewala police precinct, Sheikhupura. According to the complaint filed with police, land grabbers, led by Mehmood alias Moody, have occupied an eight-marla vacant plot owned by Muhammad Younis, a resident of Gujjarpura, Lahore. Younis, 65, who is a retired employee of the Railways Department, said that the land grabbers had earlier demanded Rs 0.3 million from him as extortion money. However, when he refused to pay, they occupied his plot, located near Kala Shah Kaku Motorway Interchange. He said police had not yet registered an FIR or taken any action against the land mafia. Younis appealed to the IG Police to direct the Ferozewala Police to take action against the land grabbers.













