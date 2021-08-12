Green Pakistan campaign to bring positive change to climate: Shibli

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said that Clean and Green Pakistan campaign of Prime Minister Imran Khan would help bring positive change to the climate. “The effects of climate change are affecting the whole world”, Shibli Faraz said while launching a tree plantation campaign in the premises of his ministry by planting a sapling.

The federal minister said that planting tree was a national duty and the launch of tree plantation campaign at the Ministry of Science and Technology aims to highlight the importance of tree planting.