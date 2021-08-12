SNGPL’s mobile vaccination drive kicks off

In light of the directives from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the Sui Northern Gas has launched its mobile vaccination campaign. During the campaign, more than 9,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister of Pakistan formally approved the national vaccination campaign on May 31 following which NCOC requested State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to contribute in the campaign. The SNGPL decided to fully cooperate in this campaign of significant national importance. Managing Director SNGPL Ali J. Hamdani also issued special directives in this regard after which the Company constituted 50 Mobile Vaccination Teams. It is noteworthy that the Company did not seek any financial or administrative assistance from Government of Pakistan or any other source rather it utilized its own resources and available manpower for the purpose. Sui Northern’s 50 mobile vaccination teams started operations from 50 localities in 7 different cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the Federal Capital. To create public awareness, the Company also launched a massive awareness campaign through advertisements in newspapers and banners displayed in different cities.

The SNGPL’s mobile vaccination teams are led by a doctor. The teams also include vaccinator and data entry operators. The company has provided all teams with laptops, internet connection, medial equipments, face masks and PPEs. The mobile vaccination teams are working in collaboration with the local district health authorities which provide Corona vaccines to the teams on daily basis.