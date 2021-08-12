Rupee sheds eight paisas against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee depreciated by 08 paisas against the US dollar in interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs164.00 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs163.92. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs163.6 and Rs164.6 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 61 paisas and closed at Rs192.62 against the last day’s trading of Rs192.01, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.48, whereas an increase of Rs1.01 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 227.38 as compared to its last closing of Rs226.37. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 44.65 and Rs43.73 respectively.













