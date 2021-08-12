Gold rates increase by Rs800 to Rs109,100 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs800 and was sold at Rs109,100 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs108,300 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs686 and was traded at Rs93,536 against Rs92,850 whereas the price of ten gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs85,741 from Rs84,112. The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $15 and was traded at $1752 against its sale at $1737.













