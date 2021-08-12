Business community demands strict security on Ashura

Recalling the tragedy suffered by local traders of Madina Market and Al-Umer plaza in 2013 on Ashura day in Raja Bazar, President Markazi Anjuman Tarjan Punjab Sharjeel Mir urged the Interior ministries of federal and provincial governments and heads of law enforcing agencies to take stringent security measures for ensuring peace and security in the city from 1st to 10th Muharram.

Talking to APP, Mir said the city administration must take extraordinary measures by intensifying snap checking and patrolling, effective monitoring of city’s entry and exit points, deployment of the additional police force and rangers, installation and repair of CCTV cameras and other security steps so that all processions and other religious activities conclude peacefully.

“We cannot afford any further loss of life and property, it takes years to recover and restore businesses which were put on fire by the angry mob on November 15, in 2013? ” he said. He called for taking the business community into confidence regarding the security plan devised for various routes of Muharram processions.