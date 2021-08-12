Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships, PGC Petraeus, Red Diamond and Karachi carrying petroleum gas, coal and furnace oil were allotted berths at Engro terminal, Bulk terminal and Oil terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile seven more ships carrying containers, palm oil, coal, chemicals and soya beans also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload containers, rice, coal, soya bean, steel coil, furnace oil and palm oil, out of them three ships, MSC Noami, Crystal Admirer and Zircon sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and five more ships, New Destiny, Yi Long Shan, SSI Conquest, PGC Petraeus and Team Fows are expected to sail from PIBT, PQEPT, MW-2, EVTL and MW-I on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 175,151 tonnes, comprising 125,899 tonnes imports cargo and 49,252 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,583 Containers (373 TEUs imports and 2,210 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are eighteen ships currently at outer anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships, CMA CGM Butterfly, Maersk Nile, Infinity sky, Baleen, Gaschem Dollart, and Apollo & another ship Sonangol carrying containers, coal, soya bean, coal, chemicals, palm oil and natural gas are expected take berths at QICT, PQEPT, FAP, EVTL, LCT and PGPCL respectively on Thursday.