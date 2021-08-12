Daily Times

Friday, August 13, 2021


Olympic 100m champion Jacobs says out of action until 2022

AFP

Olympic Games 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs announced Thursday on his Instagram account that he will not run again until 2022. In response to a fan on a social media interaction, who asked the Italian when would be his next appearance on the track, he replied: “2022”. Almost unknown a year ago, the Texas-born Italian sprinter claimed a shock triumph in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics as well as gold in the 4x100m relay. His stunning victory was achieved in a European record of 9.80sec. The 26-year-old was scheduled to next run on August 21 at the Eugene Diamond League meet in the United States. After that, he was to appear on September 3 in Brussels and on September 9 in Zurich for the season-ending Diamond League Finals. After his triumphant return to Italy from Tokyo on Monday, where he was greeted as a national hero, Jacobs resumed training.

