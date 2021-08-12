Elsa Pataky shares glimpse inside family life with Chris Hemsworth in tribute

Elsa Pataky’s birthday tribute to Chris Hemsworth proves that he’ll always be her endgame.

In honour of the Thor actor’s 38th birthday, Chris’ wife and The Fast and the Furious star, Elsa, took to Instagram to send love to her other half. “Happy birthday to my favourite husband ever,” she captioned the Aug. 11 post featuring must-see photos of the two throughout the years. “You mean the world to me. For many more years of laughs and happiness.”

In one cute snap, Chris and Elsa pose for the camera while covered in snow. Meanwhile, in a later photo, the duo can be seen soaking up the sun together. And in another adorable photo, the Avengers star is cuddled up alongside the couple’s three children together: India, 9, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, 7.

Clearly, when it comes to social media, Chris and Elsa-who have been married for over 10 years-haven’t shied away from professing their love for one another.

And although a love like this makes you think there was an instant ‘aha moment’ when the two first laid eyes on each other, Chris revealed to ELLE in 2015 that things between the two were super smooth from the get-go.

“There was no lightbulb moment,” Chris told the outlet of their romance. “From the first time we met, we just made sense. She’s fun. She’s outgoing, and she has a sense of humour and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try and keep up with.”

And since the two continue to gush over each other, we’ll be looking forward for more tributes to come. Perhaps Elsa summed up their relationship best, as she once put it, “Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favourite!”