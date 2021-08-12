RAW-NDS behind Dasu Attack: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies seem to be involved in the attack on a bus of Chinese engineers working for the Dasu Hydropower Project. Briefing media about the investigation so far carried out into the Dasu incident, FM Qureshi said that Afghanistan soil was used in Dasu terrorist activity.

“India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Afghanistan’s intelligence agency, National Directorate of Security (NDS) nexus were behind Dasu terror attack as per the probe carried out into the incident,” said Qureshi. At least 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals working on the Dasu Hydropower Project, were killed when a bus carrying them fell into a ravine following an explosion on July 14.

The bus was ferrying the Chinese and Pakistani workers to an under-construction tunnel site of the Dasu Hydropower Project in the remote Kohistan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. FM Qureshi said that the car used in the attack was smuggled into Pakistan and the original intended target of terrorists’ was the Diamer-Bhasha dam site. Sharing the findings of the probe, the foreign minister further said: “The investigation also revealed that the terrorists’ primary target was the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, but when they failed there, they chose Dasu next”. “It was a blind case but Pakistani institutions managed to trace it,” he said and added that the authorities examined footage of 36 CCTV cameras along the 1,400 kilometers area that the bus had gone through.