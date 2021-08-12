Gold rates increase by Rs700 to Rs108,300 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs700 and was sold at Rs108,300 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs107,600 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs600 and was traded at Rs92,850 against Rs92,250 whereas the price of ten gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs84,112 from Rs84,562. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 and was traded at $1737 against its sale at $1730.













