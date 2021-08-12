Agency21 signs Wasim Akram as brand ambassador

The leading real estate agency – Agency21 International, has signed Wasim Akram as a Brand Ambassador to highlight the functions of Agency21, which are providing unprecedented services in the real estate sector of Pakistan.

“I welcome Mr. Wasim Akram onboard and look forward as we work together to bring a sustainable change for the prosperity of this sector,” said Director Agency21 Mr. Sharjeel A. Ehmer.

While addressing the ceremony, the sportsman turned celebrity Mr. Wasim Akram expressed his delight in joining Agency21 International’s journey to alter the real estate image in Pakistan by providing unprecedented services in this sector.

As a brand ambassador, the sportsman turned celebrity will also raise awareness and highlight the problems an ordinary man faces in real estate transactions and underscore how Agency21 is a top-notch solution to all of them. Agency 21 International is created with a mission to change the real estate image. It has entered the real estate market with an idea to introduce a system of transparent and efficient property transactions powered by digital technology.

The service provider is redefining the real estate sector of Pakistan by providing unprecedented services, covering the aspects of the purchase of a property and providing a complete legal cover to its customers. Under the ambit of convenience, the agency will complete its 5 years of service provision in Pakistan.