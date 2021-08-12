Sports goods export increases 5.84pc to $277m

The exports of sports goods witnessed an increase of 5.84 percent during the fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of the previous year.

Pakistan exported sports goods were worth $277.691 million during July-June (2020-21) against the exports of $262.368 million during July-June (2019-20), showing a growth of 5.84 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among sport goods, the export of footballs decreased by 8.73 percent as it went down from $144.234 million last year to $131.646 million during the fiscal year under review while exports of gloves increased by 2.71 percent by going up from $71.003 million last year to $72.925 million, the PBS data revealed. In addition, the exports of all other sports goods also rose by 55.14 percent by growing from $47.131 million to $73.120 million. Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the sports goods’ export rose by 58.98 percent in June 2021 as compared to the export of the same month of last year.

The sports goods’ exports in June 2021 were recorded at $29.437 million against exports of $18.516 million in June 2020. During the period under review, the footballs and gloves exports also increased by 28.92 and 103.79 percent respectively in addition the exports of all other sports products rose by 103.59 percent. Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods increased by 10.91 percent during June 2021, as compared to the exports of $26.541 million in May 2021, the PBS data revealed. On a month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs increased by 58.78 percent while the exports of gloves and other sports commodities dropped by 23.51 percent and 2.48 percent respectively.