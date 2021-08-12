Textile exports grow by 22.94pc

Textile group exports during the fiscal year of 2020-21 grew by 22.94 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the previous year. During the period from July-June 20-21, textile group exports worth $15,400,142 thousand were reported as compared to $12,526,537 thousand in the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of cotton yarn increased by 3.26 per cent, worth $1,016,969 thousand as compared to the exports of $984,901 thousand in the same period of last year. Meanwhile, cotton cloth exports increased by 4.98 per cent, worth $1,921,001 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $1,829,901 thousand in the same period of last year. During the period under view, cotton carded or combed exports increased by 3.17 per cent, worth $65 thousand were exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing S$63 thousand of the same period of last year.













