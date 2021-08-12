Wheat stock stands at 6.12m tonnes

Domestic wheat stock stands at over 6.12 million tons as over 5.828 million tons of wheat were procured during the campaign for season 2020-21 in order to meet the domestic requirements as well as to maintain strategic reserves. By August 11 2021, the carry forward stocks of wheat stood at 730,537 tons besides imported grains of about 1,200 tons, said an official in the ministry of national food security and research. He said that out of the total stocks, Punjab possessed 4,147,676 tons and Sindh has about 1,187,342 tons of wheat to fulfill the domestic requirements as well as keeping the demand and supply at smooth to maintain prices of flour and other products at sustainable position. Meanwhile, Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) has 576,742 tons of wheat reserves, he said, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 122,339 tons of grains and Balochistan 85,925 tons for meeting their needs during the season. Out of the existing stocks, so far 439,797 tons of wheat had been released to fulfill the market demands and supply wheat flour and keep its prices sustainable, he added. In order to provide the cheapest wheat flour in the province, Punjab has established 337 Sahulat Bazars and so far, 4,096,641 bags of wheat flour have been supplied to Sahulat Bazars at the subsidised rate of Rs430 per 10 Kg bag.













