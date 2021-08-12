Jemima expresses fondness for Sufi music

Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has showed interest in Pakistani Sufi music on Tuesday.

The former wife of PM Khan took to twitter and shared lyrics of great Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s song as Athra Ishq Nai Son Denda.

She also asked Pakistani followers to tell her how she can find the translation of these lyrics, which shared on her tweet, of the great Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song.

“Question for my Pakistani followers- Can anyone please tell me how I can find an English translation of the lyrics to the great Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan s song, Athra Ishq Ni Saon Denda?,” the former wife of premier tweeted.

Later, Jemima Goldsmith deleted her tweet after three hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jemima Goldsmith is one of the most active users of social networking sites and other platforms, including Twitter, often express their views.